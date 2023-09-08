Hilldale Farm Foundation Awards Inaugural Scholarships

Submitted by the Hilldale Farm Foundation

The Hilldale Farm Foundation would like to congratulate its first two scholarship recipients. The qualified applicants are Rensselaer County high school seniors who are pursuing a degree or certification in an agriculture-related program at a New York State school.

Emilee Valade was awarded $1,000 toward her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering Technology at SUNY Cobleskill. Emilee is a 2023 graduate of Hoosic Valley High School with experience in heavy equipment operations and maintenance, and related certifications.