ASA Provides Funding to Attend Regenerative Farming School

Submitted by the ASA

New York’s Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA) will provide tuition support for area farmers to attend a soil health and regenerative farming school taking place October 3rd through 5th, at the Ziehm family’s High Meadows of Hoosick farm.

“We are very excited to partner with the Soil Health Academy (SHA) and help provide opportunities for our local farmers to learn more about soil health principles and practices,” ASA Executive Director Renee Bouplon said. “Providing this financial support will allow local farmers to attend this world-class regenerative farming school tuition-free.”

SHA announced last month that U.S. military veterans will receive tuition support to attend the school and that veterans with New York state residency will receive additional tuition support, lodging, and a $300 stipend to offset attendance-related costs, provided by the Cornell Small Farms Program’s Farm Ops project.