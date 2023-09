The Great Cambridge Antiques Roadshow, no relation to the TV show, will be held on Saturday, September 16th, from 9 am to 2 pm, rain or shine, at the museum.

For $6 each you can have your items appraised by two well-known, experienced appraisers with 46 years of experience. They are licensed, bonded, and insured in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Connecticut, and Vermont, and are members of the N.E. Appraiser's Association since 1981.