On Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, the Friends of the Bennington Battlefield, in association with Bennington Community Theatre, will present “Voices of the Fallen” at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site, Rt. 67. Three performances will be presented each day.

“Voices of the Fallen” is a theatrical and historical experience grounded in research. Historically dressed actors will bring to life people from both sides of the conflict who lost their lives at the Battle of Bennington, giving voice to those who did not live to tell their stories.