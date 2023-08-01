Stanley E. Urbon – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Stanley E. Urbon, 66, passed away on Friday, July 28th at the Centers for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington, Vermont. He resided on Wilson Hill Road in Hoosick Falls with his wife Susan (Fitzpatrick) Urbon.

Stanley was born on July 8th, 1957, in Bennington, VT, son of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Schneider) Urbon Sr. He graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School and was formerly employed at St. Gobain in Hoosick Falls as a Quality Specialist. Stanley liked to hunt, fish, woodworking, and was a jack of all trades. He was a member of the Pioneer Fish & Game Club and a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls.

Survivors other than his wife Susan include their sons Michael (Nicole) Urbon and Daniel (Kristen) Urbon, his brother Anthony (Karen) Urbon Jr., also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4th, at noon from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.

Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 am until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Pioneer Fish & Game Club or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the funeral home.