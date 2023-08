Registration is now open for the USATF sanctioned 37th Annual Run for the Roses 5K Race on Sunday, August 13th, at Grafton Lakes State Park (GLSP). The event benefits Grafton Community Library, and includes a Kids 1 Mile Fun Run.

The 5K race has an early entry fee of $25, and a day of race registration fee of $30. The Fun Run has a $10 entry fee. Register online at www.finishright.com or download an application from www.graftoncommunitylibrary.org.