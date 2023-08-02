New Lebanon School Supply Drive

Lebanon Valley Community Corporation (LVCC), a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization, fosters the community and economic well-being of the Town of New Lebanon, its residents, and its neighbors.

The LVCC, together with the Unity Lodge No. 9 F. & A.M. Valatie NY, is sponsoring the Annual School Supply Drive. All proceeds will go towards purchasing supplies for children in the New Lebanon and Ichabod Crane Central School Districts.

School supplies can be placed in boxes located at:

Maverick’s New Lebanon

New Lebanon Post Office

New Lebanon Library

New Lebanon Town Hall

Unity No. 9 F & A.M. Lodge, Valatie

KJ’s Gymnastics, Valatie

Suggested supplies are pocket folders, pens and pencils, spiral notebooks, sketchbooks, crayons, colored pencils, and dry erase markers.

To make a tax-deductible monetary donation, visit our GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/679b9576. Thank you for your generous and continued support. The donation deadline is Sunday, August 27th.

For more information or any questions, please email erminia@lebanonvalleycc.org.