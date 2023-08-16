New Lebanon CS Alumni Reunion

Submitted by Charlie and Donna French

New Lebanon Central School graduates from the Classes of 1949 to 1999 and their guests gathered for their school’s annual alumni dinner reunion on Saturday, July 15th at Zucchini’s Restaurant in Pittsfield, MA. There was reminiscing about high school days, catching up on current lives, viewing of school memorabilia, and all enjoyed a delicious Italian buffet dinner. Richard Burns represented the Class of 1949 and Anna Southard represented the Class of 1999. The Class of 1966 had the most classmates present with eight alumni.