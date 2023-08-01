Milton J. Maxon – Obituary

Cherry Plain – Milton J. “Jay” Maxon, 65, the sixth child of Maurice and Irma (Adams) Maxon, who was named after his paternal grandfather, passed away on July 27th, 2023.

He was born on May 31st, 1958 in Troy, NY. Jay grew up in the Berlin area and graduated from Berlin Central School where he excelled playing soccer, basketball, and baseball for the Mountaineers. He later attended Hudson Valley Community College.

Earlier in his career, he was a bus driver for Berlin Central School. He later was employed for over 25 years by the Rensselaer County Highway Department before retiring.

Jay enjoyed spending time working in the woods. He also enjoyed country music, Hot Dog Charlie’s hot dogs, a cold beer, dancing, and good looking women.

His memory of dates was amazing and family members often referred to him when they needed to recall an important date.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Irma Maxon, and his brother Maurice “Kipper” (wife Debby survives) Maxon.

He is the brother of Bonita Maxon (Ronald Kaczor), Maureen Maxon, William (Carol) Maxon, Yolanda (Mike) D’Alessio, and Priscilla Maxon. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Chad Gerstel for being like a brother to Jay. He really loved you.

Relatives and friends were invited to call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown on Thursday, August 3rd, followed by the funeral service with Diane Mosher officiating. His ashes will be interred in the Berlin Community Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Taconic Valley Ambulance, PO Box 307, Berlin, NY 12022.

Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.