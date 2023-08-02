HACA Food Pantry Struggles to Meet Increased Demand

The Hoosick Area Church Association (HACA), 26 John St, served the local community through the pandemic, but the mission is even more challenging now as the organization faces a steep increase in demand for its food pantry and other services. This is attributed to the increases in need from inflation and supply chain issues hitting the economy at the same time. Requests for help soared more than 50% in June compared to a year earlier. So far in 2023, HACA has served 41% more people than for the same period in 2022.