Dr. Marcus Edward Martinez – Obituary

Dr. Martinez was born December 4th, 1971 to proud parents Dr. Philip and Gloria Martinez. Gloria once referred to Marcus as her change of life baby. And oh, how he changed her life. It all started shortly after his arrival home from the Putnam Memorial Hospital. An allergy to pine trees (discovered after he had been home for two weeks) necessitated a change in tradition from a family outing when the family would cut down a tree to purchasing an artificial tree. Six years later, he was at it again having life-saving surgery in Boston by the renowned pediatric surgeon Dr. Hardy Hendren. Yes, life was never dull with Marcus in the house. After graduating from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1990 (where he excelled in academics as well as basketball and golf), Marcus attended St. Lawrence University (Philip’s alma mater) for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, before attending Albany Medical College to get his medical degree. After a three-year residency at St. Clare’s in Schenectady, he followed in his father’s footsteps and set up a family practice in the same office (previously a carriage barn) Philip and Gloria converted in 1961.

Much like his father, Marcus became the school doctor. He didn’t just conduct annual physicals for students. He could be found refereeing basketball games, tending to injured players at football games, or just enjoying himself attending contests from here to Syracuse. Although Marcus had to build his practice from ground zero (unlike his father who took over Dr. Stacy’s practice), Marcus had an advantage over his dad (other than his gentle demeanor). After all, Marcus had a Registered Nurse, Gloria, who had 43 years’ experience when he started his practice. Gloria would eventually work alongside him for 13 years. It wasn’t long before Marcus had over 6000 faithful patients. Many assumed that nobody, not even Marcus, could fill his father’s shoes, but as most now know, he was up to the task. Like his father before him, he was a strong diagnostician who preached availability, availability, availability. Meeting with local pharmacist and long-time friend, Jim Monahan, in the middle of the night to help one of his 6000+ patients was not out of the ordinary for Marcus. He rounded at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center seeing his patients on a daily basis. It wasn’t long after he opened his practice when patients started telling stories of how he saved their lives or spent time with their loved ones in their final hours. Patients often commented and even looked forward to getting a kiss on the forehead much like his father had done before him. He cared for and loved his patients and his patients cared for and loved him.

In April of 2017, about two and half years after he had been given 3 months to live, Marcus gave up his private practice and merged with good friend and colleague, Dr. Jim Carroll. The two staffs, managed by another friend and colleague, Rick Anair, under the umbrella and guidance of Southwestern Vermont Health Care formed Twin Rivers Medical Group. Although Marcus went into medicine with the expectation that he would practice alone as his father had done previously, he would soon view Dr. Carroll, Rick Anair, Dr. Peacock, Dr. Hutcheson, Melissa Rowe and all the staff as family.

Marcus wasn’t all work and no play. You could find him frequently golfing with his close friends (Andy, Jimmy, OJ, George, etc.) at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, Taconic Golf Club, or several other nearby courses (or even courses down south during the winter months). When Marcus took up a cause, he immersed himself in that cause wholeheartedly. He had particular passion for the Hoosick Falls Country Club, the Ken Baker Memorial Fund, and Healthy Hoosick Water. He didn’t hesitate to give of his time. Although he had no children of his own, he loved his nieces and nephew (Emily Hoag, Andrew Hoag, Gloria Jean Martinez, and Maria Martinez) and cared deeply for and had a special place in his heart for Joe Wirmusky, and Brynn and Emma Lackey.

Marcus will be missed dearly. Although he was only with us for 51 years, he made an impact that will be felt for a lifetime. He lived life how one should live life. He cared for a community and the community returned his affection. Marcus is survived by his mother, Gloria Martinez; his brothers and sisters, Michelle Martinez Vandemark, Jeffrey Martinez, Denise Hoag (Paul), Jamie Martinez (Paula Kamperman), Maureen Martinez (Joseph Agresta); aunts Sheila Harrington and Muriel Bartlett; his nieces and nephew mentioned above; his wife, Gretchen Johnson Martinez; his in-laws Larry Johnson and Gail Johnson; and many cousins. He is predeceased by his father Dr. Philip Martinez, his aunt Doris Martinez, his brother-in-law Montgomery “Monte” Vandemark, Uncles Augustin “Augie” Martinez, Norman Bartlett, Maurice “Mickey” Harrington, and grandparents, Emilio and Bertha Martinez, and Maurice and Vivian Harrington.