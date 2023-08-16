District Welcomes New Additions

Courtesy of BBCSD Communications

Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District would like to welcome two new additions. First we welcome Todd Wojtal as our newly appointed Transportation Supervisor. Todd was formerly the Head Trainer with the Bethlehem Central School District where his responsibilities included recruiting, training, and compliance of all transportation employees. He is a 19A Certified Examiner (NYS-DMV) and is certified by the New York State Education Department as a School Bus Driver Instructor. He is also a member of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation and was awarded the NYAPT Employee of the year for the 2017–2018 school year.