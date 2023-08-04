Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Rensselaer County and the Village of Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees Rensselaer County is seeking to purchase property on State Route 22 in Hoosick as the new home for the county senior center in the Hoosick area, County Executive Steve McLaughlin and members of the County Legislature recently announced. The county is seeking […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County and Brunswick Harley-Davidson A tradition was continued loudly on the afternoon of Saturday, July 29th, with the annual Upstate New York Wounded Vet run leaving from the Brunswick Harley-Davidson. The run this year brought together Harleys and other bikes to benefit Rensselaer County native Marissa Strock, who fought bravely in the […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) welcomes Mr. Tom Olsen to its Administrative Team. Mr. Olsen joins BCSD as the new Director of Pupil Personnel Services. Mr. Olsen has had a busy month at BCSD, working alongside the Summer Academy staff and attending administrative meetings as well as Board of Education […]
Lebanon Valley Community Corporation (LVCC), a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization, fosters the community and economic well-being of the Town of New Lebanon, its residents, and its neighbors. The LVCC, together with the Unity Lodge No. 9 F. & A.M. Valatie NY, is sponsoring the Annual School Supply Drive. All proceeds will go towards […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Middle/High School Technology teacher Ms. Dawn Wetmore who has been selected to attend the 2023 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Teacher Academy in Denver, Colorado. The week-long program is designed to empower educators to inspire their students and tackle real world problems, while exploring new ways of using science, technology, engineering, math […]