Roberta Ann Breese (Shaw), 86, passed away at home with her daughters by her side on July 20th, 2023. She was born on March 10th, 1937, in Hoosick Falls, NY. Roberta worked at several local businesses throughout her lifetime, but her most enjoyable love was being a teachers’ aid at Hoosick Falls Central School. She found great fulfillment in caring for and guiding young minds. Roberta was a member of Saint Luke’s in Cambridge, NY, and she and Bob spent many hours volunteering at Christ the King in Greenwich, NY. She found solace and strength in her faith. She was a member of the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, American Legion Auxiliary, Hoosick Falls Kiwanis, and in her earlier years a Girl Scout Cookie mom.

In her free time, Roberta enjoyed knitting, reading, traveling to train shows with Bob, and spending time with her grandchildren. She looked forward to her Wednesdays with Kathy Yurewitch and the girls creating special memories and sharing laughter. Special thanks to Lori Speanburg for taking her to all the Sunday Services.

Roberta is survived by her daughters, Mariea (Cramer) Rousseau (Brian), Lisa Cramer (David Harrison), daughter-in-law Lynn Cramer, Grandchildren Matthew Rousseau (Leslie), Nathan Rousseau (Sarah), Tyler, Zachary, Garrett Johnson, of Rhode Island. Daniel, Alexis Cramer, and great-grandchildren Ben, Vera, Eno, and Bernadette. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Breese and son Gary Cramer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29th at 11 am from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 am until the start of the services. Contributions in memory of Roberta can be made to the Cheney Library, as she had a deep love for reading, or to Rensselaer Community Hospice, through Mahar Funeral Home.

Roberta Ann Breese will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. May she rest in peace.