Petersburgh Town Board Highlights 

by Denise Wright

The July 17th meeting of the Petersburgh town board had various topics to discuss, from purchasing a new highway truck to bridge capstones. After approval of the June 19th minutes, the building department reported a new high of six permits in the town for the month. Councilman Heinz Noeding described this as increased activity in town.

The Highway Department reported that they have been cleaning out shoulders and culverts after the numerous storms in the area. A quote for a channel on Canfield Road was reviewed. While the price of $46,000 for the culvert seemed expensive, it is the most efficient way to fix the problem. The town will be investigating how to begin this process. Purchasing an excavator was discussed, but the hope is to get this through a state contract, however, with price changes, the board is looking at other ways to move forward with this purchase.