Local Teacher Selected to Attend Solve for Tomorrow Teacher Academy

Submitted by BCS Communications

Congratulations to Berlin Middle/High School Technology teacher Ms. Dawn Wetmore who has been selected to attend the 2023 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Teacher Academy in Denver, Colorado. The week-long program is designed to empower educators to inspire their students and tackle real world problems, while exploring new ways of using science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and problem-based learning. Teachers from across the country will gather in person for an immersive professional development experience building on Solve for Tomorrow’s focus on STEM, problem-based learning, and various environmental issues.