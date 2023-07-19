How This Mental Health Organization Found a Home in Hoosick

Submitted by the Brain Fitness Foundation

Dr. Suzanne Falla of NYC Health and Hospitals was first struck by the mental health crisis when she noticed an alarming lack of mental health resources for the communities she served across Northern Manhattan and South Bronx. This realization prompted a response from the HHCNYC team committee at Lincoln Hospital South Bronx to unveil the nation’s first pediatric psychiatric emergency room. Shortly after, Dr. Falla extended her efforts to initiate school performance improvement support for school-aged children in Hunts Point South Bronx, where the high school graduation rate was a mere 5%.