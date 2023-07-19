The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Historical Society Presentation

On Sunday, July 23rd, at 2 pm, in the New Lebanon Town Hall, the Lebanon Valley Historical Society will present “Jesse Torrey Jr.: New Lebanon's Forgotten Visionary Genius,” a fascinating program about one of early New Lebanon’s world influencers. 

