Ethel Simmons Memorial Award Winner

The Grafton Community Library and Grafton Historical Society jointly congratulate Jake Collen, the recipient of the 2023 Ethel Simmons Memorial Award of $1,000. He wrote an excellent essay about significant places in the Town of Grafton where he would take a new visitor. Jake lives with his parents, John and Kim Collen, and is entering his senior year at Berlin Central High School where he is a member of the National Honor Society. He has volunteered for the Robert Smith Memorial 5K Run for the past five years. Jake hopes to attend college as a computer science major.

