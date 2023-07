Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has launched its 49th Summer Food Program to keep county kids fed in summer 2023. The summer tradition is now approaching a half-century in operation with this year’s program launch on Monday, July 10th during an event at Sunnyside Daycare. The program has been a source of nutrition, support, and encouragement for kids for generations, with the number of meals served approaching 5.5 million.