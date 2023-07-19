Charlotte M. Humphrey – Obituary

Hoosick – Charlotte May Humphrey, 77, passed away on July 16th, 2023, after a long illness, and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones. She resided on Babcock Lake Road with her husband of fifty-eight years Floyd (Dick) Humphrey.

Charlotte was the eldest daughter of Harold and Jeanette (Lewis) Stevens. She was born on September 1st, 1945, in Hoosick Falls, NY. Charlotte retired from the Hoosick Falls Central School as a special ed teacher assistant after twenty-four years. She was an active member of the Pittstown Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and enjoyed helping others. Charlotte also enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, crafting, and spending time with her family.

Survivors other than her husband Floyd are their three children, Rena (Jack) Korzyp, Allen (Rebecca) Humphrey, and Charlene Humphrey (Fiancé Michael McCann), grandchildren Jack (Rachel) Korzyp Jr., Cody (Alexus) Humphrey and Isaac Humphrey and great grandchildren Avery and Adalyn Korzyp. Charlotte was also survived by her brother Harold (Marion) Stevens, sister Kathy (Mark) Hassenphlup, brother Robert (Laurel) Stevens, and several nieces and nephews. Charlotte was predeceased by her brother Ronald Stevens.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21st, at 11 am, from the Pittstown Methodist Church, 57 Old State Route 7, Pittstown. Burial will follow the service at the Meadowlawn Cemetery in Petersburgh, NY, followed by a reception at the church hall.

Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 am until the start of the service. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the funeral home.