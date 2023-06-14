Berlin Central School District

Submitted by BCS Communications

Berlin Central School District (BCSD) has announced a series of four upcoming community forums. The forums will discuss such topics as changes to arrival and dismissal times, availability of after school programs, impact on student learning and Berlin-New Lebanon (BNL) athletics, and a reduction in the number of students on afternoon bus runs.

The four forum locations and start times are as follows:

Stephentown Fire Hall – Wednesday, June 21st, at 6:15 pm

Grafton VFW – Tuesday, June 27th, at 10 am

Berlin Middle/High School – Thursday, July 6th, at 6:15 pm

Petersburgh Memorial Hall – Wednesday, July 19th, at 10 am

BCSD hopes to have you join us at one of the forums; your voice is important.