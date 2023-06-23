Rutland Railroad Historical Society Presentation

Submitted by the LVHS

“Rutland Railroad's Chatham Subdivision: What the Railroad Meant to Our Communities,” a presentation by Dave Saums of Rutland Railroad Historical Society, will be held on Sunday, June 25th, at 2 pm. The event, hosted by the Lebanon Valley Historical Society (LVHS), will be held at the New Lebanon Town Hall, 14755 Rt. 22, and will include many historic, and in some cases previously unseen, photographs of the stations, communities, operations, and people of the former Rutland Railroad line that once ran from North Bennington, VT to Chatham, NY.