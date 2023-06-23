Route 2 Bridge Removal Scheduled

Submitted by the NYSDOT

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that the intersection of State Route 2 and State Route 22 in Petersburgh will be closed on Friday, June 23rd, at 6 pm, to allow for the removal of the State Route 2 bridge as part of a replacement project. State Route 22 is scheduled to reopen by Monday, June 26th, at 6 am, while State Route 2 will remain closed through the end of November while a new bridge is constructed. The following detours will be posted: