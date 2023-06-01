Recognizing Exceptional Service

Courtesy of the RCSO

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Bureau announces the retirement of Correctional Sergeant, Anthony C. Patricelli, after nearly 33 years of service. ​Sergeant Patricelli began his career in corrections with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office on December 8th, 1990. Over the span of his career, Sergeant Patricelli held many vital roles within the Sheriff’s Office including Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) member, as well as being an original member of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU).