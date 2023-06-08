PFAS Contamination Community Availability Session Announced

Submitted by the NYSDEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) are working to protect public health and environment as part of the comprehensive investigation to address drinking water contamination in the Petersburgh area. The DEC and DOH are committed to keeping the community informed of the progress of the remedial investigation.

The DEC has scheduled a community availability session at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center (PVMCC), 71 Main St, on Wednesday, June 14th, from 4 to 7 pm, to update the community about ongoing DEC and DOH efforts. Attendees can arrive at anytime during the session. The meeting will provide information about various aspects of the state Superfund investigation, fish sampling, air emissions permitting, and health monitoring programs.