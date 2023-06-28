Petersburgh Town Board Highlights 

by Denise Wright

The town board meeting on June 19th was busy and informative for residents concerning phase 2 of the bridge project in the town. The Department of Transportation presenter wanted to thank residents for their patience with the project. Multiple signs will be up to make drivers aware and alleviate any traffic situations. There was some concern about trucks getting onto some of the roads; there is a plan to put weight limit signs near River and Hewitt Roads to ensure safety for residents and motorists. The ditch building near the bridge is targeted for the end of July.