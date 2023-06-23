Painting Wins National Competition

Will be Featured at Smithsonian

Submitted by BCS Communications

Berlin High School (BHS) senior Daniel Rivera’s powerful painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is a national award winner. Daniel won the Best in Show award in the annual Democracy Collection Student Art Competition sponsored by the National Art Education Association and the Art in Embassies of the US Department of State. This competition provides an incentive for students to explore democracy through the creation of art. Daniel won not only the top award for the Northeastern Region, but Best in Show out of the entire country.