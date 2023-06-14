Stephentown – Myron Wesley Adams, Jr. “Junie” passed away on June 5th, 2023 after a battle with cancer. He was born May 15th, 1950 and was the son of the late Wesley and Marion (Thomas) Adams of Cherry Plain, NY.

Wesley grew up on the family farm and took great pride in the house his father built for him there, which was lost to a fire in February. Wesley faced many hardships after an accident at the age of 18. He received an honorable discharge from the armed services and worked at Zwack Inc. for a short time. His love of horse racing would find him at OTB and while in the nursing home he was blessed to have a nurse that had race horses with whom he could discuss their shared interest. Wesley faced his diagnosis with humor and courage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Audrey Clough, and leaves behind two brothers, Andrew and Scott Adams.

In appreciation, his care proxy wishes to thank Hospice of Albany for their visits, contact, supplies, music, and loving care, and the nurses and staff at Hudson Park.

Funeral services for Wesley, which have been entrusted to the Hall and Higgins Funeral Home, will be held privately for those closest to him.