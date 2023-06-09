Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the NYSDEC The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) are working to protect public health and environment as part of the comprehensive investigation to address drinking water contamination in the Petersburgh area. The DEC and DOH are committed to keeping the community […]
Submitted by HFCS Communications Kai Jones – Valedictorian, 98.71 GPA Some of the awards Kai has received include: The Rensselaer County Conservation Alliance Scholarship, Young Women in Public Action, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award, the 2022 Sage Student Award, the John Liporace Scholarship Finalist, and the George Eastman Youth Leaders Award. Kai has been […]
TAMARAC HIGH SCHOOL Submitted by BBCS Communications An independent group of students from Tamarac High School responded to a challenge from the Rural School Association and the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal to produce a short film. This year’s theme was Our School, Our Community. The students, Cristopher Guido Connell, Thomas Andrew Kane II, Julius […]
BERLIN HIGH SCHOOL Submitted by BCS Communications Valedictorian Congratulations to Elsie Corbett, daughter of Rebekkah and Daniel Corbett of Stephentown, the 2023 Valedictorian of Berlin High School (BHS). Elsie is graduating with an Advanced Regents diploma with honors and will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) this fall. As a Mountaineer, Elsie is enrolled in the most rigorous […]