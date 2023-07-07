Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Rensselaer County Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas said they have serious concerns following a recent meeting with officials from Samaritan Hospital regarding the planned closure of the hospital’s maternity ward. McLaughlin said he is now calling for public meetings on the planned closure of the maternity […]
by Denise Wright The June 19th meeting of the Stephentown Board was brief but busy. During the claims audit, it was mentioned that the Solutions by Design claim was for increasing the cyber-security at the town hall using ARPA funds. Supervisor Roder said that they had finished upgrading the security at the town hall, which […]
Will be Featured at Smithsonian Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin High School (BHS) senior Daniel Rivera’s powerful painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is a national award winner. Daniel won the Best in Show award in the annual Democracy Collection Student Art Competition sponsored by the National Art Education Association and the Art […]
Berlin Central School District Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin Central School District (BCSD) has announced a series of four upcoming community forums. The forums will discuss such topics as changes to arrival and dismissal times, availability of after school programs, impact on student learning and Berlin-New Lebanon (BNL) athletics, and a reduction in the number […]
Hoosick Falls Central School District Submitted by HFCS Communications On the night of Tuesday, June 6th, the Music Department held its annual Performing Arts Council award ceremony. Dozens of students were honored for their performances throughout the year, including at All-County festivals, NYSSMA, and Albany Pro Musica. Drama Club students were also recognized for their […]