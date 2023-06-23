Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the NYSDOT The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that the intersection of State Route 2 and State Route 22 in Petersburgh will be closed on Friday, June 23rd, at 6 pm, to allow for the removal of the State Route 2 bridge as part of a replacement project. […]
Submitted by the HFPD Following up on a story we reported on last week, on Saturday, June 10th, the Hoosick Falls Police Department took over 20 reports of larceny from motor vehicles in multiple areas of the village. With the assistance of NYSP and NYSP BCI, two males were identified as suspects. On Sunday, June […]
Will be Featured at Smithsonian Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin High School (BHS) senior Daniel Rivera’s powerful painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is a national award winner. Daniel won the Best in Show award in the annual Democracy Collection Student Art Competition sponsored by the National Art Education Association and the Art […]
Berlin Central School District Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin Central School District (BCSD) has announced a series of four upcoming community forums. The forums will discuss such topics as changes to arrival and dismissal times, availability of after school programs, impact on student learning and Berlin-New Lebanon (BNL) athletics, and a reduction in the number […]
Hoosick Falls Central School District Submitted by HFCS Communications On the night of Tuesday, June 6th, the Music Department held its annual Performing Arts Council award ceremony. Dozens of students were honored for their performances throughout the year, including at All-County festivals, NYSSMA, and Albany Pro Musica. Drama Club students were also recognized for their […]