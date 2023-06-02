Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Grand Marshal Announced Submitted by Carol Alderman The 2023 Berlin 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal is Walter H. O’Neil, Jr. Walter, most known as Wally, was born and raised in Troy. After high school in 1964, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He went to basic training in Parris Island, then on […]
Courtesy of the RCSO Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Bureau announces the retirement of Correctional Sergeant, Anthony C. Patricelli, after nearly 33 years of service. Sergeant Patricelli began his career in corrections with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office on December 8th, 1990. Over the span of his career, Sergeant Patricelli held many vital roles within the […]
Submitted by the Office of District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly has announced two convictions were secured in Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) cases. Hector Rodriquez, 35, of Troy, pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon-2 Loaded Firearm, a class C violent felony. Rodriguez possessed a loaded […]
BERLIN HIGH SCHOOL Submitted by BCS Communications Valedictorian Congratulations to Elsie Corbett, daughter of Rebekkah and Daniel Corbett of Stephentown, the 2023 Valedictorian of Berlin High School (BHS). Elsie is graduating with an Advanced Regents diploma with honors and will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) this fall. As a Mountaineer, Elsie is enrolled in the most rigorous […]
Submitted by BCS Communications For the last four years Mr. Matthew Christian’s Berlin High School (BHS) Marine Biology program has partnered with Via Aquarium in Rotterdam. BHS seniors Raymond Ericson, Elsie Corbett, and Samantha Rokjer, who took Mr. Christian’s class this year, once again were able to successfully raise moon jellyfish from polyps to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On April 29th, the Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) held its 7th Annual SMITH 5K/1 Mile Fun Run and Family Fun/Wellness Day. This community event is a special day not only for the way in which it brings our community together, but also for how it supports a wonderful local scholarship. The […]