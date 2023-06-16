Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
A Grafton man is facing charges following an arson investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit in conjunction with the Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire Investigation Team and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control Fire Investigators. Paul R. Coleman, 61, is being charged with Arson in the […]
Courtesy of the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance The Valentino Family Community Forest, a 416-acre parcel located on Stuffle Street in Grafton, has officially opened. This land adds to an almost entirely connected 7-mile conserved corridor along the northwest escarpment of the Rensselaer Plateau, including sensitive wetlands, rocky outcroppings, deep forest, and spectacular views. This project has been […]
Berlin Central School District Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin Central School District (BCSD) has announced a series of four upcoming community forums. The forums will discuss such topics as changes to arrival and dismissal times, availability of after school programs, impact on student learning and Berlin-New Lebanon (BNL) athletics, and a reduction in the number […]
Hoosick Falls Central School District Submitted by HFCS Communications On the night of Tuesday, June 6th, the Music Department held its annual Performing Arts Council award ceremony. Dozens of students were honored for their performances throughout the year, including at All-County festivals, NYSSMA, and Albany Pro Musica. Drama Club students were also recognized for their […]
Submitted by the NL Town Clerk We are planning a graduate recessional parade immediately following graduation on Friday, June 23rd. The hope is to begin around 7:15 pm, but will be dependent on when the graduation ceremony has concluded. The parade will be led by area emergency service vehicles who will be escorting our senior class in […]