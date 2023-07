This year’s Grafton Summer Festival will be Saturday, July 22nd, from 9 am to 3 pm, in the Town Park on Route 2 with vendors and booths setting up around the town green at 8 am.

There will be music in the Gazebo with Chris Rowe, Bards O’ the Glen will be performing traditional music of the Old World from 10 am to 3 pm, and sharing the stage will be Christina Reger.