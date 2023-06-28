On Saturday, July 15th, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site, Rt. 67, The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield and the Hoosick Township Historical Society invite you to bring your picnic baskets for a free community picnic and family fun day.

Grills and picnic tables will be readily available. There will be a food and ice cream truck as well. Eric Buddington and friends will provide period music and even teach some of the dances from long ago. There will be live demonstrations of an Edwardian Picnic, 18th century weaponry, kids activities, guided tours of the battlefield, and pit cooking.

We have also brought back the trolly, and will host three free scheduled, narrated trolley rides from the Battlefield to the Bennington Monument, where you will be able to spend some time and ride to the top of the monument at a reduced rate, before being brought back to the park. You will want to sign up for the trolley early. The first trip will start at 10:30 am.