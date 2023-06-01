Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

BERLIN HIGH SCHOOL

Submitted by BCS Communications

Valedictorian

Congratulations to Elsie Corbett, daughter of Rebekkah and Daniel Corbett of Stephentown, the 2023 Valedictorian of Berlin High School (BHS). Elsie is graduating with an Advanced Regents diploma with honors and will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) this fall. As a Mountaineer, Elsie is enrolled in the most rigorous academic schedules that Berlin offers, taking several advanced placement courses. These included an accelerated track in math and science since eighth grade, and honors english and social studies since ninth grade.