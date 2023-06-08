Celebrating Customer Loyalty

Braveheart Books, 874 State Route 43 in Stephentown, is now Braveheart Books & Bazaar with the opening of a clothing, retro treasures, vinyl records, art, and handmade crafts store next to the bookstore. The bookstore, which originally opened in 1987 under the name Down in Denver Books, was bought in 2015 and rebranded by Scottish native Louise Hendry. Braveheart Bazaar is a marketplace for more than 20 regional small businesses and artists. It is open the same hours as the bookstore, Fridays through Mondays, from 11 am to 6 pm.