2023 Primary Information

Courtesy of Rensselaer County Board of Elections
The following is a list of the official candidates for the upcoming primary election Tuesday, June 27th. To find a polling location in your area, please visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
Surrogate Court Judge
Working Families Party:
Paul V. Morgan, Jr.
Ian H. Silverman
County Sheriff
Republican Party
Kyle R. Bourgault
Jason C. Stocklas
Conservative Party
Brian G. Owens
Kyle R. Bourgault
Town of Brunswick Justice – Vote for 2
Conservative Party
Terrance A. Buchanan
Gary K. Gordon
Robert H. Schmidt
Town of East Greenbush Supervisor
Republican Party
Edward W. Nestler, Jr.
Thomas P. Grant
Town of Grafton Supervisor
Conservative Party
Ingrid L. Gundrum
Frank W. Lewandusky, III
Town of Grafton Council
Republican Party
Steven M. Beaudry, Sr.
Thomas V. Withcuskey
Nancy L. LaRocque
John R. Munn
Town of North Greenbush Justice
Conservative Party
George B. Burke, III
Kyle L. McCauley Belokopitsky
City of Troy President of Council
Democrat Party
Susan J. Steele
Emily A. Menn