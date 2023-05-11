Stephentown – Tobias J. “Toby” Cornell, 42, of Calvin Cole Road, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 5th, 2023 at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after being stricken ill on Thursday. Born in Pittsfield, Toby was a lifelong resident of Stephentown. He was a 1998 graduate of the Berlin High School. Toby started his working career at XCA Composite Mfg. in Stephentown and at the time of his passing had worked for 10 years at Evonik in Waterford where he was a Chemical Mixer. In his spare time Toby enjoyed Star Trek and anything related to space adventure, computer gaming, listening to music, nature and could be found at home cooking great food.

Survivors include his father Timothy (Donna) Cornell, his mother Laurie Richardson (the late Gregory) Cornell, his daughter Alivia Cornell, and her mother Sara Cornell, a sister Amber Cornell, all of Stephentown along with Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and nephews.

Services will be private at Toby's request.