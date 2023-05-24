Students Donate Moon Jellyfish

Submitted by BCS Communications

For the last four years Mr. Matthew Christian’s Berlin High School (BHS) Marine Biology program has partnered with Via Aquarium in Rotterdam.

BHS seniors Raymond Ericson, Elsie Corbett, and Samantha Rokjer, who took Mr. Christian’s class this year, once again were able to successfully raise moon jellyfish from polyps to embryos and finally to hatched moon jellies. The students then donated the over 100 moon jellyfish to the Via Aquarium.