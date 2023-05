Submitted by BCS Communications

On April 29th, the Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) held its 7th Annual SMITH 5K/1 Mile Fun Run and Family Fun/Wellness Day. This community event is a special day not only for the way in which it brings our community together, but also for how it supports a wonderful local scholarship.

The SMITH Scholarship goes to a graduating senior who demonstrates the outstanding qualities of Service-Merit-Integrity-Truth-Honor.