Shining a Light on Old Traditions

Submitted by the Lebanon Valley Historical Society

On Monday, May 29th, Memorial Day, at 2 pm, the Lebanon Valley Historical Society (LVHS) will be having a program at the New Lebanon Town Hall, with a special guest Captain Richard (Dick) Pusateri, Chaplain Corps. The idea of having this program on Memorial Day is to shine a light on a very old tradition in the United States military that dates back to 1775, is an important part of all branches today, and is largely unknown to people who have not served.