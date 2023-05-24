New Lebanon Town Board Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

No bids were received for the new highway engine. The next step is for the town clerk to look into the state contracting website to see if there are any engines with state contract pricing, then contact the mechanic where the truck is to see if they can honor the state contract price. The is the second time it was put out to bid with no bids received.

After receiving two years of funding for the electricity used at the EV charging station, grant funding will run out on June 30th. The board has asked the CSC to research costs for charging so a fee schedule can be implemented.