New Brain Fitness Foundation Opening in Hoosick Falls

Submitted by Shannon Nixon

The Brain Fitness Foundation is excited to announce a soft launch event social on Sunday, May 7th. Those invited will have a chance to meet the staff and learn more about the Foundation's programs and services. Please note that this is a soft launch, and not open to the general public. A grand opening will be scheduled at a later date.

By providing cutting-edge, neuroscience-based programs and personalized treatments to improve the mental well-being, brain health, and cognitive function of children, military veterans, and senior citizens in the region, the Brain Fitness Foundation is dedicated to revitalizing communities through transformative mental health care.