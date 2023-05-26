Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Hoosick Post #40 American Legion Hoosick Post #40 American Legion Memorial Day ceremonies will take place on Monday, May 29th, in Wood Park. Join us as we honor the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, including John F. Galvin, Jerry J. Jones, James Keegan, Richard Motsiff, John Jack […]
Submitted by the Lebanon Valley Historical Society On Monday, May 29th, Memorial Day, at 2 pm, the Lebanon Valley Historical Society (LVHS) will be having a program at the New Lebanon Town Hall, with a special guest Captain Richard (Dick) Pusateri, Chaplain Corps. The idea of having this program on Memorial Day is to shine […]
by Denise Wright The May 15th Petersburgh Town Board meeting was brief but quite informative. The first item discussed was the bridge/culvert project. According to town board member Heinz Noeding, the project is going as planned, and the hope is to finish it by mid-June. While there has been some need for adjustments to the […]
Submitted by BCS Communications For the last four years Mr. Matthew Christian’s Berlin High School (BHS) Marine Biology program has partnered with Via Aquarium in Rotterdam. BHS seniors Raymond Ericson, Elsie Corbett, and Samantha Rokjer, who took Mr. Christian’s class this year, once again were able to successfully raise moon jellyfish from polyps to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On April 29th, the Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) held its 7th Annual SMITH 5K/1 Mile Fun Run and Family Fun/Wellness Day. This community event is a special day not only for the way in which it brings our community together, but also for how it supports a wonderful local scholarship. The […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications On Wednesday, April 26th, Berlin High School students released brown trout they raised this school year into the Little Hoosic River. This annual event is the culmination of BHS Science teacher Mr. Toole’s Trout in the Classroom project where students raise the brown trout from embryo, to alevin, and […]