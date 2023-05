Submitted by the RPA and RLT

Two nationally accredited land trusts in Rensselaer County, the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance (RPA) and Rensselaer Land Trust (RLT), have begun taking steps to merge.

After years of parallel and collaborative conservation work, the boards of directors of both organizations voted in March 2023 to take this step to advance their mutual goal of conservation in Rensselaer County.