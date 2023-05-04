On Saturday, May 6th, Meissner’s Auction Service, 438 Rt. 20, will host Bags, Bling, and Beautiful Things, a charity auction with proceeds directly supporting Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to create more affordable homeownership opportunities in Columbia County. Items to be auctioned include jewelry, fine scarves, handbags, and even a vintage Barbie doll. Doors open at 4 pm for an hour of viewing auction items. The auction will begin at 5 pm. Admission to the event is $10 and includes wine, soft beverages, and light fare. Attendees will receive a $5 coupon towards an auction purchase. Tickets are available at the door or at www.columbiacountyhabitat.org.