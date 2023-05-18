Annual Alumni Reunion

This year’s annual New Lebanon Central School Alumni Reunion will be held for all alumni and their guests on Saturday, July 15th, at Zucchini’s Restaurant, 1331 North Street, Pittsfield.

Registration and appetizers will be from 5 to 6 pm, followed by an Italian buffet dinner including salad and dessert. A cash bar will be available during the event. The cost is $40 per person.

Please send a check payable to the NLCS Alumni and mail it to Mary Young, 14640 Rte. 22, New Lebanon, NY 12125. Please list your name, year of graduation, a contact number, and the name of your guest. The registration deadline is June 30.