$45 Million Agreement Reached to Implement New Water Supply

Submitted by the NYSDEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced an agreement that commits Saint-Gobain and Honeywell to implement the new water supply for the Hoosick Falls Village Water System, with an estimated cost of $10 million. The agreement also holds the companies accountable for $30 million in past costs incurred by state taxpayers. The companies remain responsible for determining the extent of site-related contamination from historic industrial operations, including on-site disposal of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at the McCaffrey Street facility.